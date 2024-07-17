Rain continues in Malnad areas of three districts

Several parts of Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The incessant downpour caused landslides in parts of Sakaleshpur, Hosanagar and Chikkamagaluru, affecting vehicular movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to the last two days, the intensity of rainfall was low on Wednesday. The average rainfall recorded in Shivamogga district on the day was 41.71 mm. The highest of 81 mm was recorded in Tirthahalli. Sagar recorded 64.2 mm, and in Hosanagara it was 66.70 mm.

Holiday

The rainfall recorded in Shivamogga, Shikaripura and Bhadravathi was less than 20 mm. As the IMD forecast heavy rains in Hosanagar on Thursday as well, the taluk administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in Hassan district, the district administration declared a holiday for schools in Alur and Sakaleshpur taluks, following a forecast of heavy rains in the two taluks. The heavy rain has badly hit normal life in two taluks. Many roads are inundated, and road connectivity to many villages has been disrupted.

On Wednesday, villages in Sakaleshpur taluk received heavy rains. Hettur Hobli recorded 93.9 mm of rainfall on the day, against the normal of 24.8 mm. In Hanabalu hobli, it was 92.6 mm against the normal of 22.6 mm.

Chikkamagaluru district received an average rainfall of 46.7 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, against the normal of 19 mm. The highest of 125.9 mm was recorded in Sringeri taluk, while the normal expected on the day was 43.2 mm. Koppa received 101, Kalasa recorded 82.8 mm, Mudigere 63.1 mm, N.R. Pura 61.8 mm and Chikkamagaluru taluk recorded 34.9 mm of rainfall. Kadur, Tarikere, and Ajjampura recorded less than 25 mm of rainfall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.