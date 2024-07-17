GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rain continues in Malnad areas of three districts

Updated - July 17, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The road connecting Mudigere and Sakleshpur submerged near Heggadde in Sakleshpur taluk due to rains.

The road connecting Mudigere and Sakleshpur submerged near Heggadde in Sakleshpur taluk due to rains. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several parts of Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The incessant downpour caused landslides in parts of Sakleshpur, Hosanagar and Chikkamagaluru, affecting vehicular movement.

Compared to the last two days, the intensity of rainfall was low on Wednesday. The average rainfall recorded in Shivamogga district on the day was 41.71 mm. The highest of 81 mm was recorded in Tirthahalli. Sagar recorded 64.2 mm, and in Hosanagara it was 66.70 mm.

Holiday

The rainfall recorded in Shivamogga, Shikaripura and Bhadravathi was less than 20 mm. As the IMD forecast heavy rains in Hosanagar on Thursday as well, the taluk administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges on the day.

Similarly, in Hassan district, the district administration declared a holiday for schools in Alur and Sakleshpur taluks, following a forecast of heavy rains in the two taluks. The heavy rain has badly hit normal life in two taluks. Many roads are inundated, and road connectivity to many villages has been disrupted.

On Wednesday, villages in Sakleshpur taluk received heavy rains. Hettur Hobli recorded 93.9 mm of rainfall on the day, against the normal of 24.8 mm. In Hanabalu hobli, it was 92.6 mm against the normal of 22.6 mm.

Chikkamagaluru district received an average rainfall of 46.7 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, against the normal of 19 mm. The highest of 125.9 mm was recorded in Sringeri taluk, while the normal expected on the day was 43.2 mm. Koppa received 101, Kalasa recorded 82.8 mm, Mudigere 63.1 mm, N.R. Pura 61.8 mm and Chikkamagaluru taluk recorded 34.9 mm of rainfall. Kadur, Tarikere, and Ajjampura recorded less than 25 mm of rainfall.

