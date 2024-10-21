Rain continues batter Bengaluru; over 100 houses flooded

The North-East monsoon continued to batter Bengaluru, which has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall from the past four days, causing severe inconvenience to motorists and residents in flood-affected pockets in the city.

After a brief hiatus on Sunday, the city received showers on Monday, forcing many to work from home, especially those working in IT corridors, even as the district administration declared a holiday for schools in the morning.

According to IMD data, Bengaluru city received 5.5 mm rainfall, HAL Airport received 0.3 mm rainfall, KIA received 0 mm rainfall for nine hours ending 5.30 pm on Monday.

About over 100 homes were flooded in the morning hours at Austin Town in Shantinagar assembly constituency.

According to the residents, rainwater enters the roads and houses at least once or twice every rainy season due to a faulty stormwater drain near the area. Despite multiple requests to fix the problem, no action was initiated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), they alleged.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have been reeling under flooding problems for the past several years due to problems in connection to the stormwater drain. We have asked the BBMP a hundred times to resolve the problem, but nothing has happened.”

The clubhouse area of Rainbow Drive Layout (RBD) was also waterlogged due to heavy morning showers. The residents blamed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the builder of the 26-year-old gated community.

Traffic hit

The rain that lashed the city in the wee hours, hit Monday morning traffic. The motorists struggled to navigate flooded, pothole-riddled roads. The situation at Outer Ring Road also worsened.

According to the traffic police, slow moving traffic was reported at Challaghatta road towards Kempapura. The traffic police had closed Wind Tunnel Road for a few hours after it was waterlogged in view of the safety of commuters. Slow moving traffic was reported at Srinivagilu main road, 80 feet road. Due to tree fall at 32 E Cross, Jayanagar General Hospital, towards Aravinda Junction, the road was closed on both sides, and commuters were instructed to use alternate routes.

The traffic police also reported slow moving traffic due to water Logging near Mariyappanapalya sky walk towards Marappa Palya. Slow moving traffic was also reported at Panathur Railway Underpass and commuters were advised to take alternate roads.

New committee

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, D.K. Shivakumar mooted forming a committee to chart a permanent solution for flooding in the city. Talking to reporters, he said, “Many people have built houses in the low-lying areas and hence they get flooded during heavy rains. We are thinking of forming a new committee to find a permanent solution.”