Rain claims two more lives in State

Even as the skies let up in Bengaluru, rains lashed several other parts of Karnataka claiming two lives, one in Shivamogga district and the other in Yadgir district.

Shankar, a farmer in of Melina Tuduru village near Tirthahalli in Shivamoga district, was found dead in a pond on his farm. The inflow into reservoirs has been increasing, forcing the authorities to open crest gates of Tunga reservoir in Shivamogga and Yagachi in Belur. Shivamogga district has seen heavy damage to harvested crops.

In Yadgir, Yamanappa B. Kodli was killed when he was hit by lightning at Horatti village. Another person was injured after a branch of a tree fell on him near Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura.

The districts of north Karnataka continued to receive normal to heavy rainfall on Friday and life remained disrupted with road connectivity getting disconnected in some parts.

Though there was a red alert in coastal Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts received only scattered rains on Friday.