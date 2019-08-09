Rain claims three more lives in north Karnataka

While the intensity of rainfall reduced to an extent in Belagavi district on Thursday, the rest of the districts in north Karnataka continued to be battered. Water release from the seven reservoirs in Maharashtra reached 5.97 lakh cusecs (around 55 tmcft) by afternoon.

Three rain-related deaths were reported in north Karnataka districts. Shilpa Siddappa Manguli, 12, died while she was crossing a stream at Nagara Munnolli village in Belagavi district.

In Dharwad district, Channamma Ramesh Walikar of Gamanagatti village was killed after the wall of her house collapsed on her while she was sleeping.

In another incident, Fakrusab Nadaf, 32, a resident of Haliyal in Uttara Kannada district, was washed away in a stream along with his pick-up vehicle near Murakatti village in Dharwad taluk. His body was traced later.

Most of the 27 bridges in the Krishna and the Malaprabha basins that were submerged remained under water. The newly laid Jamboti-Kanakumbi road in Khanapur taluk caved in amid heavy rain and cut off traffic between Belagavi and Nandagad. Flood situation in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada continued to be grim with heavy rainfall. Benni Halla and other streams that are in spate have posed fresh problems for people residing along the banks in Dharwad and Gadag districts.

Evacuation

While there is not much change in the flood situation in Raichur and Yadgir districts, the swollen Bheema river is likely to force evacuation of people in 26 villages of Kalaburagi district.