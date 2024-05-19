Rain claims one life in Udupi

Heavy rains that lashed different parts of the State claimed one life in Udupi on Sunday.

A fisherman identified as Kurudi Irshad, 52, died when he came in contact with a snapped live electricity wire at Mudrumakki of Shiroor village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district early on Sunday. The wire had fallen in front of the gate of his house due to thunderstorm on Saturday night. He stepped on the wire without noticing it, the police said.

Meanwhile, many parts of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts received moderate to heavy rains in the last two days.

Torrential rains that hit Shivamogga town, parts of Tirthahalli, Sagar; and Tarikere and Aldur in Chikkamagaluru district affected life. Roads were inundated and people in low-lying areas were affected by flooding. The motorists had a tough time as roads were flooded.

On Sunday afternoon, Shivamogga town received heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning. The residents of the city chose to stay indoors on the holiday due to the harsh weather.

A couple of bikes and bicycles were damaged as a portion of a compound wall collapsed in the Housing Board colony of Shivamogga on Sunday. Similarly, in Keske village, a portion of the house collapsed due to heavy rains.

In Mysuru district, torrential rains lashed rural hinterland. Periyapatna was badly affected with low lying areas inundated due to flooding late on Saturday night. There was no reprieve from flooding on Sunday too.

Drains overflowed and entered houses in the residential areas like Rudrappa Layout, Shivappa Layout etc. and damaged electronic items. There were scenes of local residents struggling to reduce the impact of the flooding in the houses by removing water using buckets.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has forecast more rains in South-interior Karnataka during the next 48 hours.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed different areas of the State, including parts of Chitradurga district and Bengaluru district.

