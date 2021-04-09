Rain brings some respite in Kalaburagi

Light showers and overcast conditions brought relief to people from soaring temperatures in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

As per observations recorded by India Meteorological Department, the weather forecast for Kalaburagi on Friday read partly cloudy sky with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering between 37 degrees Celsius and 26.2 degrees Celsius.

However, parts of Hyderabad Karnataka and Bombay Karnataka regions continued to record high temperatures with Raichur seeing 39.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, followed by Koppal with 38.5 degrees Celsius.

Gadag recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius and Vijayapura recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius. Belagavi, Bagalkot and Dharwad recorded an identical temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius.