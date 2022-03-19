Rain brings relief to some parts of Karnataka

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into depression, and then cyclonic storm

Rainfall in some parts of the State brought relief from rising temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast isolated rain or thundershowers in the next two days in many parts of the State. Bengaluru is likely to have mainly clear sky with possibility of rain and mist during the early morning hours in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD on Saturday said, “The well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea persists over the same region. It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a depression by morning of March 20 and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. Thereafter, it is likely to move north-­northeastwards and reach near north Myanmar, southeast Bangladesh coast on March 22.”

“The cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha and neighbourhood now lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends up to 3.6 km above mean sea level. A trough runs from central parts of Uttar Pradesh to North Interior Karnataka across above cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh and Marathwada at 1.5 km above mean sea level,” it further said, adding that the trough from east Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

According to the Saturday morning data, the chief rainfall amounts were recorded at Tyagarthi, Shivamogga, which received 4 cm and Napoklu, Kodagu and Anavatti, Shivamogga (3 cm each).

Meanwhile, Dharmasthala and Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, Udupi, Kalghatgi (Dharwad), Bhagamandala (Kodagu) and Kalasa (Chikmagalur) each received 2 cm of rainfall while Sirsi (Uttara Kannada) , Kaginele (Haveri dt), Kelvarkop ( Haveri ) and Sringeri ( Chikkamagaluru) received 1 cm each.

Raichur had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, while Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 16.3 degree Celsius.