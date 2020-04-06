Rain brings cheer to Bandipur

Moderate to heavy rain across large swathe of Bandipur on Sunday evening and early Monday brought major reprieve against the threat of forest fire.
There was heavy rain in G.S. Betta, Moolehole, Maddur, parts of Kalkere, Hediyala, and parts of Omkara range of the tiger reserve, which has brought cheer to the Forest Department which is on alert against fire outbreak.
T. Balachandra, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said the situation had eased considerably due to good rain across the national park portions. The drinking water situation for animals too was comfortably placed. The peak summer and fire season starts from February and lasts through March and the pre-monsoon showers in April and May eases the situation after which is the rainy season with the onset of South West monsoon during June.
