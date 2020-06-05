Rain boosts sowing activities in Dharwad

Following good rain in the last few days, farmers have given a push for sowing activities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said the district has received slightly more than average rainfall this year. Farmers have placed more demand for green gram and soyabean. The district has sufficient quantity of seed storage, she said.

Ms. Deepa instructed the Agriculture Department officials to ensure that the demand for seeds and fertilizers are met in time for kharif sowing. The officials should procure sufficient quantity of seeds and fertilizers to meet demand and open additional sales points for sale of sowing seeds to farmers in time. Apart from Raitha Sampark Kendra (RSK), additional sales point should be opened at specific locations, she said.

She said there were reports about delay in distribution of seeds due to delay in data entry in the computerised Information Management System. The district administration would shortly appoint additional data entry operators to speed up the process, she said.

Agriculture Department Joint Director Rajshekar Bijapur said 15 sowing seed sales point had been opened in addition to the existing 14 RSK. There was demand for 978.9 quintal of green gram sowing seeds and so far, 732 quintal seeds had been sold. Similarly, there was demand for 14,030 quintal soya seeds, and 8,088 quintal seed had been sold. The department has stocked 12,544 tonne of chemical fertiliser against the demand of 10,200 tonne, he said.