Rain batters coffee land, IMD issues red alert

Even as Kodagu continues to be battered by downpours, disrupting normal life over the last few days, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains, issuing a red alert for the district till 8.30 a.m. of Friday.

Kodagu received an average of 74.52 mm rain in the last 24 hours and Madikeri taluk alone recorded 100.13 mm rain since Wednesday. Rain was lashing across Virajpet and Ponnampet and the taluks have recorded 64.40 mm rain and 75.62 mm rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Somavarapet taluk has been receiving heavy showers and the taluk recorded 99.25 mm rain in the last 24 hours while Kushalnagar taluk recorded 33.70 mm rain.

While Bhagamandala and Shanthalli were among the areas that have been receiving record rains this monsoon in Kodagu, other areas including Madikeri, Napoklu, Srimangala are also among the areas that are battered by heavy rains.

The rain data collected from some of the places in Kodagu in the last 24 hours is like this – Madkieri – 132.80 mm, Napoklu 57.80 mm, Sampaje 84.50 mm, Bhagamandala 125.40 mm, Virajpet 64.80 mm, Ammatti 64 mm, Hudikeri 87.60 mm, Srimangala 97.80 mm, Ponnampet 67 mm, Balele 50.09 mm, Somavarpet 59.40 mm, Shanivarasanthe 75 mm, Shanthalli 174 mm, Kodlipet 88.60 mm, Suntikoppa 45.20 mm and Kushalnagar 22.20 mm.

The inflow in Harangi dam continues to be heavy with continuous rains in its catchment areas. The inflow on Thursday was 17,416 cusecs and almost the same amount of water was being released into the river. The outflow was 10,000 cusecs on Thursday. The water-level measured at 8 am was 2,853.35 feet.

Two houses were fully damaged while four houses severely and 16 houses were partially destroyed in rains in Kodagu. As many as 51 electric poles were damaged in the last 24 hours.

The Cauvery river which is in spate, flowing above the danger mark at Bethri and Kushalnagar, with heavy discharge from Harangi.

A minor landslide has occurred in front of the house of one Manohari at Sampaje. Incidents of trees falling on houses have been reported. A giant tree fell on the house of one Saraswathi at Belakikoppa in Somwarpet taluk.

The house of one Meenakshi was damaged at Avaredalu in Kodlipet hobli due to heavy downpour. Similar reports have also been received from other parts of Somwarpet taluk. Incidents of wall collapse, roof collapse and landslides have also been reported in other taluks of Kodagu.

In Kushalnagar taluk, a house was completely damaged in rain and the tahsildar Kiran Gowraiah inspected the damage and distributed food kits to the family.

The road at Harohalli in Siddapura GP limits in Shanivarasanthe hobli has been blocked by a landslide and steps have been taken to clear the mud from the road.

Rainwater entered the house of one Mohammad and Moosa at Hakattur on Virajpet-Madikeri Road. Local authorities visited the house.

The family of Chittiappa at Chelavara village was shifted to the relief centre after the house was damaged because of continuous rains in the area. As a precautionary measure, since the house is in danger of collapse, the family members have been relocated to the relief centre by the local administration.

At Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala, the water-level has reached the steps of the main temple complex. The area has now been completely flooded.

Water rafting at T. Shettigeri in Srimangala hobli near Tata Tea Estate has been banned with Cauvery in spate. The family of Muttappa at Kakkodlu village on Murnad Main Road in Madikeri has been shifted to the relief centre as flood waters entered his house and the shop he runs. The overflowing Lakshmantheertha river flooded the paddy fields at Balele in the Kutta-Harihara-Iruppu area.