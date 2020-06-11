Rain alert in Kodagu

MYSURU

11 June 2020 12:23 IST

Moderate to heavy rain forecast from Friday to Sunday

Heavy rain has been forecast in Kodagu with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing ‘yellow’ and ‘orange’ alerts over the next three days (till June 14).

The monsoon has already set in with several parts of the district receiving moderate rains. Light to moderate showers was expected over Kodagu on Thursday as well besides the forecast of heavy rain in interior and hilly areas.

The IMD has declared a ‘yellow’ alert on Friday with a forecast of isolated rain in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. An ‘orange’ alert had been issued on Saturday, predicting 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district administration has asked the public to be watchful over the alerts and urged them to remain in safer places.

It has told the public to call the district control room 08272221077 or reach the Whatsapp number 8550001077 for assistance in view of any rain-related incidents.

A NDRF team has arrived in Kodagu and recently carried out a mock drill on the preparedness. Vulnerable areas, based on the rain damage data in the previous years, had been identified for reaching help in case of rain fury.