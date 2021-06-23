Rain abates in Kodagu

Heavy rain that lashed Kodagu and surrounding areas last week abated since the last 48 hours, providing reprieve to the local people.

The average rainfall in Kodagu for the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday was 4.77 mm. Places such as Bhagamandala, which was flooded owing to torrential rain a few days ago, returned to normality and received only 14 mm rainfall. Sampaje received 8 mm while Napoklu received 4.4 mm of rainfall, in Madikeri taluk. In Virajpet, there was no rain in Hudikeri while Srimangala received only 2 mm of rainfall and Ponnampet received 12 mm of rainfall during the same period. In Somwarpet taluk, Shantalli recorded 11.4 mm rainfall while Suntikoppa received 1 mm and there was no rainfall recorded either in Kushalnagar or Shanivarsanthe.

Consequent to the gradual abatement of rain, inflow to the reservoirs have also declined. The inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) in Mandya district was at the rate of 11,920 cusecs while the water level was hovering around 94.45 feet on Tuesday morning as against the full reservoir level of 124.8 feet. However, the live storage in the reservoir had increased to 29 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) due to copious rain during the past week.

The inflow into Kabini, whose catchment area is in Wayanad district of Kerala, also declined and was at the rate of 5,123 cusecs and the water level was hovering at 2275.98 feet as against the FRL of 2,284 feet.

The inflow into the Hemavati was at the rate of 5,459 cusecs and against the FRL of 2,922 feet, the reservoir level was 2,894 feet. The inflow into Harangi reservoir was at the rate of 1,385 cusecs and the reservoir level was 2,837.5 feet as against the FRL of 2,859 feet, as per the records of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.