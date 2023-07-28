Rain abates in Kodagu, but inflow into dams steady

July 28, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Rain in Kodagu has abated but the inflow into reservoirs continue to be steady owing to the downpour earlier in the week.

The district received 23.65 mm of rainfall for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday. While Madikeri received 38.57 mm, Virajpet received 10.41 mm, and Somwarpet recorded 22.03 mm of rainfall.

Some of the interior regions such as Bhagamandala which received over 230 mm of rainfall early this week, saw 23 mm on Friday while it was 76.50 mm at Sampaje, 10.80 mm at Napoklu, 57 mm at Shanthalli, and 15.70 mm at Srimangala while Madikeri Kasaba received 43.80 mm of rainfall.

The inflow into Harangi reservoir was at the rate of 7,700 cusecs at noon on Friday and the outflow was reduced to 3,000 cusecs.

Because of the heavy rain in Wayanad region, the inflow into Kabini remains high and it was 10,756 cusecs, and the reservoir level was 2,282.46 ft as against the maximum level of 2,284 ft.

Meanwhile, the reservoir level at Krishnaraja Sagar increased to 111.54 ft as against the full level of 124.80 ft and the rate of inflow was 26,135 cusecs on Friday evening. The outflow to the river was pegged at 1,427 cusecs and the live storage in the dam was 33.299 tmcft as against the gross storage capacity of 49.45 tmcft.