Rain abates, Herculean rehabilitation task ahead

The floods, which had engulfed over half of the State’s landscape, is now restricted to a few areas in the downstream of Tungabhadra reservoir. The State government is now faced with the task of rehabilitating nearly 6.73 lakh people rescued from 17 flood-affected districts across Malnad, coastal, north and south-interior Karnataka. The official death toll by Monday night had gone up to 48, with the recovery of more bodies; 12 persons continue to be classified as missing.

On Monday, rescue work continued in areas around Hampi, the UNESCO World Heritage site, after the area was flooded with the release of a high volume of water from Tungabhadra reservoir. Several hundreds, including a large number of foreign tourists were rescued from Veerapura Gadde, part of the heritage site.

There remain a few more tourists to be rescued.

Narrow escape in Hampi

Rescue personnel themselves had a narrow escape as five of them were washed away, and choppers from the armed forces were able to rescue them.

In the worst-affected north Karnataka districts, reduced rainfall and lower inflow from Maharashtra resulted in the flood situation abating.

Inflow declines

All reservoirs have recorded declining inflow.

In south Karnataka, the situation in the downstream of Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir across the Cauvery too improved as the rate of outflow from the reservoir dropped from 1.63 lakh cusecs on Monday afternoon to about 49,000 cusecs by evening.

After continuous alerts of heavy rainfall warning in Kodagu district since the beginning of the month, there is no major rain alert forecast for the next five days.

This has brought great relief to the administrative machinery and the rescue teams.

Anxious about safety

Across 1,224 relief centres in the State, 3.93 lakh people of the total 6.73 lakh people rescued have taken shelter in various relief centres.

In places like Sakleshpur in Hassan, people are worried for their safety and are demanding permanent homes before moving out of the shelters.