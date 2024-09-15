Railways urged to speed up trains on Bengaluru-Mysuru section

Rail users and consumer activists have urged the railway authorities to speed up trains on the Bengaluru-Mysuru section.

Pointing out that the benefits of an electrified double line between the two cities were yet to be tapped, the rail users said many of the express trains still take three hours or more to ply between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

A memorandum was also submitted to the Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar by the NGO Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP) and the MP discussed the issue with the Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna during his recent visit to Mysuru.

In order to pass on the benefits of track doubling and electrification to the public, trains must be speeded up, said S. Shobhana, working president, MGP and Shreeshaila Ramannavar, president, MGP.

Yogendra, an activist advocating for better rail amenities to promote public transportation also called for early operationalisation of the remodelled Ashokapuram railway station with the extension of MEMU trains. The station is set to become the second terminal for Mysuru city featuring six platforms and a new additional entrance at Srirampura and this is expected to benefit passengers from south Mysuru. But works like overhead tanks to facilitate water filling to the coaches and yard electrification were yet to be completed and hence the railways was urged to expedite the works.

Drawing attention to the imperatives of doubling the stretch between Mysuru Junction and Ashokapuram railway station, the MGP said that the upgradation of the latter was bound to result in an increase in train traffic putting strain on the existing single track between the two stations. Hence, the authorities were urged to accord priority to double the single line stretch.

The activists urged Mr. Somanna to realign a short stretch of track near the Mysuru airport where electrification has not been undertaken pending NoC from the Airport Authority of India.

This is because of safety concerns by the AAI as the electromagnetic signals from the Overhead Equipment could interfere with navigational equipment of flights and pose a safety hazard. Hence Mr.Somanna was urged to expedite realignment of the short stretch near the airport so that electric trains could be operated between Mysuru and Chamarjanagar.

A suggestion calling for infrastructure upgradation of Jnanabharathi Hall Station near Bengaluru was also made on the grounds that if the platform was extended and trains were to be provided a stop (at Jnanabharathi), passengers could alight and opt for the metro service that is adjacent to the railway station.

The other demands included re-introduction of Nandi Express which was popular during the metre gauge era,developing a crossing line at Kavalande between Nanjangud and Chamarajanagar, development of terminal at Naganahalli for enhancing the MEMU services in the Mysuru division, introduction of Chamarajangar-Bidar tri-weekly express, direct connectivity from Mysuru to Rajkot in Gujarat, introduction of Mysuru-Bengaluru-Pune-Mumbai train service etc.