HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railways urged to allow sale of newspapers on station platforms

August 10, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists delegation submitting a memorandum to Additional General Manager of South Western Railway U. Subba Rao in Hubballi on Thursday.

A Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists delegation submitting a memorandum to Additional General Manager of South Western Railway U. Subba Rao in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Urging the Railways authorities to resolve hurdles in allowing the sale of newspapers at railway stations, a delegation of Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) met the Additional General Manager of South Western Railway (SWR) in Hubballi on Thursday.

The delegation, led by DDUWJ president Lochanesh Hugar, general secretary Susheelendra Kundaragi and some senior journalists, submitted a memorandum, addressed to the General Manager of SWR, to the Additional General Manager U. Subba Rao urging him to take steps to resolve the issue.

The delegation members brought to the notice of Mr. Rao that in the last couple of years, reportedly due to changed regulations, selling newspapers on railway platforms is not being allowed. Consequently, passengers have not been able to get copies of newspapers at railway stations.

They said that officials of the Commercial Section of the Railways maintained that shopkeepers owning multipurpose stalls at railway stations are not keeping copies of newspapers for sales. However, when newspaper circulation officials sought permission to conduct surveys for a few days, they were prevented from doing it citing technical reasons.

The delegation also raised the issue of concessions extended to accredited journalists for travelling on trains, which has been stopped now.

Receiving the memorandum, Mr. Subba Rao assured them that he will discuss the matter with the officials of the Commercial Section and take the requisite steps within the guidelines issued by the Railway Board.

On the issue of concession, he said he will forward the memorandum to the Railway Board as it is a policy issue.

Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR Aneesh Hegde and PRO Pranesh Koulagi were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.