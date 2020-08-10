Railways transports FMCG goods to NMPT to be sent to Bangladesh

Southern Railways Palakkad Division transported baby food products of an FMCG company to New Mangalore Port for onward transmission by sea to Bangladesh as road borders were closed.

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division recently began unloading a batch of baby food products manufactured by a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in Delhi area at the New Mangalore Port here for onward transmission by sea to Bangladesh.

The consignment was brought through a rake of 20 parcel vans to SR’s Railway siding at Panambur within NMP Trust premises from Delhi. Earlier too, FMCG goods were transported by sea route through NMPT that were brought on rails.

The FMCG company resorted to rail-sea routes of this method following the closure of international road borders between India and Bangladesh owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shipment would move from Mangaluru to Colombo and then to Chittagong in this arrangement, the Railways stated.

Asked why the company chose NMPT, sources in Railways said it was the best available option for two reasons. The first being Kandla and Mumbai ports were too busy. The second was that container vessels from the western coast move first to Colombo and then to Chittagong while those from the eastern coast would first move to Malaysia before calling on Chittagong. Hence, there would be speedy movement.

Railways would actively support this kind of arrangement in the interest of manufacturers as well as its own, an official said.