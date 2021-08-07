Railways to start festival special between Mumbai and Mangaluru

MANGALURU

07 August 2021 03:46 IST

The Railways has decided to operate a special train to cater to the increased demand of passengers during the ensuing Ganesh Chaturti festival between Mumbai and Mangaluru.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central - Surathkal Special on Special Fare (Fully Reserved) will leave from Mumbai Central at 11.55 p.m. on September 8 and 15 to reach Surathkal at 8 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 09184 Surathkal - Mumbai Central Special on Special Fare (Fully Reserved) will leave Surathkal at 9.15 p.m. on September 9 and 16 to reach Mumbai Central at 8.55 pm the next day.

The train has commercial halts at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Kundapura, Udupi and Mulki. It would have two 2-tier AC, eight 3-tier AC, two sleeper, one pantry car and two generator car coaches. Advance ticket booking for these trains opens on August 11.