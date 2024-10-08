Railways to run 6,556 special trains till Nov. 30 for Dasara, Durga Puja, Deepavali, Chhath Puja

The Railways is set to operate 6,556 special trains to facilitate smooth travel for passengers during Dasara, Durga Puja, Deepavali and Chhath Puja till November 30 this year.

According to Railway officials, special trains are run every year during festivals and this year, the number of trains has been significantly increased to accommodate the surge in travellers.

South Western Railway is operating 24 special trains with 52 trips, while providing temporary stoppages for three trains. It will make temporary augmentation of coaches on 34 trains to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Dasara festival.

Additionally, for the Deepavali festival, it will operate six special trains with eight trips from various locations across Karnataka.

Other zonal railways have also notified the operation of 22 special trains with 264 trips to South Western Railway Zone.

It is noteworthy that during Dasara/Durga Puja, Deepavali/Chhath Puja festivals, millions of passengers travel across the country. To provide them with a smooth and comfortable journey, the Railways will run these special trains again this year.

Over the next two months, these special trains will ensure passengers reach their destinations seamlessly.

Last year, the Railways operated an impressive total of 4,429 festival special trains, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for millions of passengers.

Every year, a large number of people from all over the country travel to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Dasara/Durga Puja, Deepavali/Chhath Puja.

These festivals are not only of religious significance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but they also provide an important opportunity to reunite with their families.

Due to the heavy rush of passengers during the festive season, most trains see their tickets go on the waiting list two or three months in advance.

To address this, the Railways is once again operating special trains during the festival season this year, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Manjunath Kanamadi.