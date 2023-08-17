Railways to revise timings of some trains at some stations, continue experimental stoppages for others

August 17, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The timings of Train No 17317 SSS Hubballi-Dadar Daily Express will be revised at some stations with effect from the journey commencing on August 21. The departure from SSS Hubballi will be half an hour earlier. Changes in timings at other stations will be between 1 and 2 minutes. There will be no change in timings between Miraj and Dadar stations.

Western Railway has notified a revision in the arrival timings of Train No 16588 Bikaner-Yesvantpur Bi-weekly Express at Ahmedabad station with effect from the journey commencing on August 20.

Accordingly, this train will leave Ahmedabad station at 7.05 a.m. instead of its previously scheduled time of 7.10 a.m.

Due to a line block between Sambre and Sulebhavi stations for railway related works, Train No 17332 SSS Hubballi-Miraj Daily Express will be regulated for 90 minutes en route on August 17, 20, 23, 26, 30, September 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, and 20, 2023.

Central Railway has notified that continuation of experimental halt stoppages already provided to the following trains will continue as follows till further advice.

The experimental stoppage at Shahabad station for Train Nos 16331/16332 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Weekly Express, which was notified earlier with effect from March 4, 2023, will be continued until further advice.

The experimental stoppage at Sangli station for Train Nos 16533/16534 Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru-Jodhpur Weekly Express, which was notified earlier with effect from April 10, 2023, will be continued until further advice.

The experimental stoppage at Sangli station for Train Nos 19667/19668 Udaipur City-Mysuru-Udaipur City Humsafar Weekly Express, which was notified earlier with effect from April 11, 2023, will be continued until further advice.

South Central Railway has notified an additional stoppage for Train No 12649/12650 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Express at Mahabubnagar station on an experimental basis with effect from the journey commencing on August 20, from both sides.

Train No 12649 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express will arrive at Mahabubnagar station at 6.14 a.m. and leave at 6.15 a.m.

Train No 12650 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Express will arrive at Mahabubnagar station at 10.19 a.m. and leave at 10.20 a.m., said a release from Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway.

