Railways to operate weekly special train between Ahmedabad-Mangaluru

June 07, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The Railways will operate a weekly special train between Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Junction-Ahmedabad for three trips each to clear extra rush of passengers.

According to the Railways, train No. 09424 Ahmedabad Junction-Mangaluru Junction weekly special will leave Ahmedabad Junction at 4 pm on Fridays -- June 9, 16 and 23 -- to reach Mangaluru Junction at 7.40 pm on Saturdays.

Train No.09423 Mangaluru Junction – Ahmedabad Junction weekly special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 9.10 pm on Saturdays, June 10, 17 and 24 to reach Ahmedabad Junction at 1.15 am on Mondays.

The train will have scheduled halts at Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Ratnagiri, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Udupi and Surathkal.

The special train will have three AC 2-Tier Coaches, 12 AC 3-Tier Economy Class Coaches, three Sleeper Class Coaches, two Second Class Sitting Coaches, one Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) cum Luggage/Brake Van Coach and one Generator Car, all LHB, the Railways said.

