HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railways to implement provisions of 750V power supply to LHB rakes

It will result in huge savings, say officials

August 20, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Railways will implement the provision of 750V power supply for maintenance of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes at washing/sick lines, South Western Railway officials said in Hubballi on Sunday.

In November 2016, the Railway Board took a policy decision to switch over 100% of its production to LHB coaches from April 2018. An energy review undertaken at the Railway Board showed that at 2021-22 base the diesel consumption on testing and maintenance of LHB rakes at washing and pit lines was about 1.84 lakh litres per day amounting to an annual recurring expense of approximately ₹668+ crore which was projected to increase at over 20% per annum, being a combined function of diesel prices and LHB fleet induction. Comparatively, grid electrical energy is 70% to 80% cheaper. This issue is typical to LHB and does not arise in ICF coaches, and therefore, infrastructure and capacity creation at washing/pit lines by providing 750V power supply for testing & maintenance of LHB rakes was important.

With this aim, capital works for 411 washing/pit lines on Indian Railways (IR) were sanctioned at a total capital cost of approx. ₹210 crore. It was a thrust area monitored by the Railway Board in a span of less than one year. Capital works were sanctioned and works awarded for infra creation at 411 washing/pit lines, covering entire IR and by end of July 2023, works at 316 washing/pit lines were completed. The rest are targeted for completion by Q2 of 2023.

The infrastructure so created, by investing a capital of ₹210 crore in infra capacity creation at washing/pit lines, would yield a net savings of ₹500+ crore every year in Ordinary Working Expenses. Coupled with the target of HOG compliant locomotive fleet on IR, savings shall be much higher. This is a part of IR’s efforts to improve operational viability of passenger services, particularly Mail / Express segment through non-tariff measures by reducing costs and improving efficiency with optimisation.

IR is deeply committed to cutting fossil fuel dependence and reducing its carbon footprint in the economy to achieve Net Zero by 2030. The Hon’ble PM had laid down this in the National Statement at COP 26. This work is a step towards IR’s low carbon transition pathways to adopt a carbon neutral growth strategy.

The above showcases IR’s relentless pursuit in identifying works and areas that fetch discernible benefits - in terms of safety, cost economies, carbon footprint and HR efficiency.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / Roads and Rails / railway / electricity production and distribution / environmental pollution / environmental issues / environmental cleanup / diesel fuel / greenhouse gases / green technologies / green infrastrucutre

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.