Railways staff pledge to donate organs

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, and others at the organ donation pledging and awareness camp in Mysuru.

29 September 2021 02:43 IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), South Western Railway, Mysuru division, in coordination with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, organised an organ donation pledging and awareness camp on Monday through ‘Jeevanasarthakathe, a body appointed by the State government to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. The programme was organised marking the Raising Day of the RPF.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division inaugurated the camp in the presence of G.S.Ramachandra, Chief Medical Superintendent, South Western Railway Hospital, Mysuru; Niranjan, Nephrologist, Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute, Mysuru; Thomas John, Divisional Security Commissioner, South Western Railway, Mysuru division and others.

About 75 personnel of the Railway Protection Force of South Western Railway and 25 employees of other departments pledged to donate their organs. Dr. Niranjan and the Transplant Coordinators of ‘Jeevanasarthakathe’, A.V. Choodesh and Chetan Kumar spoke about the importance of organ donation and the need for increased public awareness. The team collected the organ donation pledging forms and issued ID cards to donors.

The consent forms of Mr. John, and A. Sridhar, Assistant Security Commissioner, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, were handed over to the representatives of Jeevanasarthakathe in the presence of DRM.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Agarwal appreciated the gesture of the Railway Protection Force in organising the camp, a first of its kind in South Western Railway — and expressed the confidence that this initiative would go a long way in achieving a sustained cadaveric transplant programme in the country thereby helping the needy.

He also thanked the Jeevanasarthakathe team for their effort in educating the public on organ donation.