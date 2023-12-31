Railways shows the green light for automatic signalling between Yesvantpur and Arsikere

December 31, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Railway Board has sanctioned the implementation of Automatic Signalling between Yesvantpur and Arsikere. The project, covering a distance of 165.86 km, has been allocated a budget of ₹218.75 crore.

Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions have been experiencing a continuous surge in demand for increased commuter trains, particularly in the Yesvantpur-Arsikere section.

The Yesvantpur-Sampige Road section, constituting 107.21 km and part of Bengaluru Division, operates at peak hours line capacity utilization of 118%.

Simultaneously, the section between Sampige Road and Arsikere, spanning 58.65 km and falling under Mysuru Division, sees a peak hours line capacity utilization of 81%.

Anticipating a manifold increase in both passenger and freight traffic, including foodgrains, fertilizers, POL, cement, steel and automobiles, the Automatic Signalling Project aims to boost line capacity significantly.

This enhancement will enable the seamless operation of additional trains at shorter intervals, addressing the growing demands of commuters and fostering economic development in the region.

The project is expected to be completed within a span of three years, aligning with the strategic vision of accommodating the projected surge in rail traffic over the coming decade. The implementation of Automatic Signalling is a pivotal step towards modernizing and optimizing rail infrastructure, ensuring a more efficient and robust transportation network, said a release.