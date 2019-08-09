Railways sets up relief centres, serves food

As torrential rain resulted in inundation of railway bridges on Pachapur-Gokak section of Hubballi Division and caused damage to railway tracks at various places in the Pune Division, train services were either short-terminated, partially cancelled or diverted on Thursday.

Consequently, the Railway authorities arranged for bus services to various destinations for passengers of short-terminated trains, offered food and accommodation temporarily to them at temporary relief centres set up at various railway stations in the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who was on the Bengaluru-Belagavi Tatkal Special Express (which was short-terminated at Hubballi), held a review meeting at Hubballi and checked the help desk and relief material.

Then, he travelled by road to Belagavi inspecting various locations to assess the damage to railway property and interacted with the general public.

Accompanied by General Manager of South Western Railway A.K. Singh and Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Rajesh Mohan and other railway officials, he inspected the track restoration works at various places.

During the day, South Western Railway ran three Jan Sadharan specials to the most affected areas and a total of 28 buses were arranged for to facilitate onward of train passengers. The authorities quickly arranged ticket refunds and made frequent announcements on train services and diversions. They also made available other information at the railway stations. SMS alerts were sent to passengers with reserved tickets about the changed schedule/ movement owing to weather conditions.

Relief material

Meanwhile, a drive was initiated by Hubballi Division to collect clothing, food material and water bottles to be distributed to the flood-affected people in various districts. Relief material worth ₹ 1.1 lakh were sent for distribution.

The Railway authorities have set up flood relief centres at Gokak, Raibag and Belagavi and relief material were distributed to the affected people. Mr. A.K. Singh visited the relief centre at the South Western Railway community hall in Belagavi and interacted with stranded passengers.