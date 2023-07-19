Railways retain passenger share despite Shakti scheme in Mysuru division

July 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Shakti scheme offering free ride for women in non-AC government buses and launched last month may have left the private bus and autorickshaw service providers in doldrums but it has had little impact on the railways.

The Shakti scheme was launched on June 11, 2023, and almost immediately the private bus service providers and auto- rickshaw owners complained of a ‘’dip’’ in passenger traffic and earnings.

It was initially felt and reported soon after the launch of Shakti that the fortunes of the railways had also been affected. But as far as Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway is concerned, statistics on passenger traffic during June and July indicates that there has been no impact whatsoever due to the launch of Shakti.

On the contrary, the number of passengers carried by the railways in the Mysuru division during June and July has increased compared to the same period last year. While the passenger traffic across Mysuru Division during June 2022 was 24.25 lakh, it was 26.62 lakh during June 2023.

Similarly, statistics available for July 1 to 10 indicates that 7.29 lakh passengers travelled by train in the Mysuru division in 2022 but this number increased to 9.04 lakh passengers between July 1 and 10 this year. Similarly, the local passenger traffic carried within the Mysuru division in June 2022 was 4.36 lakh but it was 5.54 lakh passengers in June 2023.

Sources said there could be multiple reasons for this including the relatively smoother and comfortable ride a train provides compared to bus.

Besides, the fact that the fares of the railways season tickets are at best nominal or negligible and hence, road transport may not have been as attractive despite the free ride offered for women in KSRTC, for many of the daily commuters, sources added.

For instance, monthly season ticket from Mysuru to Nanjangud costs only ₹185. Monthly season ticket fare between Mysuru and Hassan costs ₹440, while it costs ₹270 for travel up to Chamarajanagar, ₹525 for Bengaluru, ₹270 for Mandya, and ₹185 for K.R. Nagar.

During June 2023, 7,908 new season tickets were issued by the railways within the Mysuru Division. This is in addition to the existing season ticket holders whose pass may have quarterly, half yearly, or annual validity.

Yogendra, activist advocating better passenger amenities and services, said traditionally railways have been patronised by long-distance passengers and hence, the impact on the railways is negligible. But in some sections like between Ramanagara or Channapatana to Bengaluru where textile workers commute, the impact is more pronounced.

However, in this segment, the morning service from Chamarajanagar to Mysuru has not been affected and continues to be heavily patronised by daily wagers and construction site workers. The number of women passengers may have dropped or men may have shifted to rail mode unable to find seats in buses, but the railway passenger traffic has been unaffected on specific sections, said Mr. Yogendra.

