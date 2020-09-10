Karnataka

Railways raises platform ticket rate to ₹50

Platform tickets will be issued at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station (KSR Bengaluru), Yeshwantpur, and Bengaluru Cantonment Railway stations with immediate effect.

To avoid crowding

The South Western Railway, in a release, said that the cost of a platform ticket will be ₹50 instead of ₹10 at these railway stations until further advice.

This has been done in order to avoid crowding of people in view of the pandemic.

The release also stated that seven pairs of trains will begin operating from the Bengaluru division with effect from September 12.

These services will be operated in addition to the special trains that are running.

