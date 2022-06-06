Railways plant 275 saplings in Mysuru division

The Mysuru city railway station illuminated for World Environment Day. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

June 06, 2022 21:06 IST

Mysuru and Davangere stations were illuminated with green and blue lights as part of the World Environment Day celebrations

In line with this year’s theme for World Environment Day 2022, ‘Only One Earth’, the Mysuru division of South Western Railways organised a tree plantation drive on Monday at the Divisional Railway Hospital here.

As part of the programme, Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, administered a pledge to officers, staff, Scouts and Guides, and all others present on the occasion and urged them to promote conservation and sustainable management of natural resources and highlighted the need to live sustainably in harmony with nature by bringing transformative changes towards cleaner, greener lifestyles.

Approximately 275 tree saplings were planted across the division on the occasion.

Apart from this, Mysuru and Davangere railway stations were illuminated with green and blue lights on Sunday to deliver the message of environment consciousness to all stakeholders.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager- I Devasahayam Akasi and Budati Srinivasulu, Additional Divisional Railway Manager - II, along with other senior officers, staff and members of South Western Railway Women Welfare Organization and State Bharat Scouts and Guides took part in the tree plantation.