Railways organises special training module on safety and security for staff

January 12, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway organised a special training module on safety and security for frontline staff through theoretical and simulated safety drills in the Carriage Repair Workshop in Hubballi.

The training session began on January 5. It was aimed at enhancing awareness among the open line staff to ensure the safety and general security of passengers by avoiding/mitigating various contingencies that the Railways may encounter during its operational phase.

The training session comprised both theoretical and practical aspects on Fire Drill and SOP to be followed, simulation of Fire Detection and Suppression (FDS) System which are installed onboard coaches to ensure passenger safety in case of a coach fire, a very interactive and informative session on First Aid by the medical team from the Railway Central Hospital (Hubballi), emergency evacuation operation of emergency windows and on dos/don’ts for boarding staff from security point of view of ASTHA Special Train.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 116 open line operational staff from mechanical/electrical/commercial branch has been successfully imparted hands-on experience to the entire lecture series to act as torch-bearers.

The session has been evaluated for its efficacy by a team of Principal Head of Departments led by Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, South Western Railway, V.K. Agarwal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.