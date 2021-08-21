Railways lift ban on photo shoots in Mysuru rail museum

SWR bows to feedback from rail enthusiasts, amateur and hobbyist photographers, and the general public

The railways will permit still photography with Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) cameras and photo shoot of special events in the Mysuru Rail Museum premises with effect from August 23rd.

Professional photo shoot and videography of special events employing tripods, reflectors and lights will be permitted on Tuesdays when the museum is closed holiday for general visitors. But such events require prior approval of the competent authority and is subject to conditions, details of which will be available at the reception counter.

Though photography was permitted for a nominal fee in the rail museum, permission was withdrawn after the renovation and restoration was completed in March 2020. Sources said this was because it transpired that high resolution photographs taken in the museum were being uploaded for sale at an exorbitant price without the knowledge of the railway authorities. Hence, the use of DSLR cameras was banned though there was no restriction on the use of mobile phone cameras.

But there was persistent demand for permission for still photography in the museum premises by using digital cameras. Rail enthusiasts, amateur and hobbyist photographers, and the general public were of the opinion that they were being deprived of an opportunity to capture the memorable moments spent by them with family and children.

The Mysuru Rail Museum, apart from being one of the oldest rail museums in India, has in its collection a few heritage artefacts like vintage steam locomotives, wooden inspection coaches and the prized royal saloons.

Consequent to the feedback and after weighing the pros and cons of the issue, railway authorities decided to allow still photography by visitors using DSLR and other professional cameras inside the museum premises with prior permission and on payment of the notified charges at the reception.

Mr. Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru has urged visitors to make use of the opportunity responsibly duly adhering to guidelines so that sanctity of the museum is preserved.

The photography fee and the cost of photo shoot using professional equipment is being finalised, and will be known by August 23, the sources added.