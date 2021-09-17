Railways launches 15-day-long cleanliness drive in Hubballi

A series of activities planned to make it a citizen’s movement

A series of activities organised as part of the Cleanliness Fortnight (Swachhta Pakwara) were launched by General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore in Hubballi on Thursday.

During the launch of the fortnight, Mr. Kishore administered the Swachhta Pledge to officers and railway employees at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station, Hubballi. Under the fortnight-long programme, various activities have been planned to make it a citizen’s movement, a release said.

The fortnight-long activities commenced on Thursday with Mr. Kishore leading a walkathon on the railway station premises. He and other officials and employees did Shramadan.

Subsequently, the participants sensitised people on the importance of cleanliness, ban on single-use plastic and other issues. As per the COVID-19 protocol, all necessary precautions were taken.

He then inspected the railway station premises and interacted with passengers. He requested passengers to use cloth bags instead of plastic bags to save the environment from pollution. Some passengers were also given cloth bags.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kishore said that that the installation of bio-toilets and other mechanised cleaning systems such as automatic sweeping and mopping machines and introduction of collection and segregation of waste and others a decade ago by the Railways had resulted in cleaner railway stations across the country.

Volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides and students Railway High School and workshop staff performed street plays as part of the campaign on the launch day.

Additional General Manager P.K. Mishra, Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Arvind Malkhede and senior railway officials were present.