Railways extends periodicity of special trains till June-end

The Railways has extended the periodicity of some special trains till June end.

Releases from Konkan and Southern Railway said train no. 02620 Mangaluru Central–Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Daily Festival Special (Matsyagandha) would be extended to run till June 30 for 91 trips. Train No. 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminal–Mangaluru Central Daily Festival Special would be extended till July 1 for 91 trips.

Train No. 06338 Ernakulam–Okha Bi-weekly Festival Special on Fridays and Wednesdays would be extended till June 30 and its pairing service, Train No. 06337 Okha - Ernakulam Bi-weekly Festival Special on Mondays and Saturdays would be extended till July 3 for 26 trips each. This train would have a revised coach composition of one AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, 14 second class sleeper, two general sitting and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. Train No. 06072 Tirunelveli – Dadar Weekly Festival Special on Wednesdays would be extended till June 30 and Train No.06071 Dadar - Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Specialon Thursdays would be extended till July 1 for 13 trips each.

Festival special

Train no. 04034 H. Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Festival Superfast Express Special (fully reserved) leaves H. Nizamuddin at 5 am on March 26 to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 4.55 am the third day.

Train No. 04033 Thiruvananthapuram Central - H. Nizamuddin Festival Superfast Express Special (fully reserved) would leave Thiruvananthapuram at 12.30 am on March 31 to reach H. Nizamuddin at 10.40 pm the next day.

Train would halt at Mathura Jn., Bharatpur Jn., Sawaimadhopur Jn., Kota Jn., Ratlam Jn., Vadodara Jn., Bharuch Jn., Surat, Vapi, Dahanu Road, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Udupi, Mangaluru Jn., Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur Jn., Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kayankulam Jn. and Kollam Jn. stations.

It would have 20 LHB coaches, two 2-tier AC, six 3-Tier AC, six second class sleeper, four second sitting and two generator car coaches.