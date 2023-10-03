Railways extends period of train service

October 03, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The services of Train Nos 07153/07154 Narasapur-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Narasapur Weekly Express Special will be extended with the existing timings and stoppages.

Train No 07153 Narasapur-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express Special, running on Fridays from Narasapur, will continue its service from October 13 to November 24. Earlier, this train was notified to run up to September 29.

Train No 07154 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Narasapur Weekly Express Special, running on Saturdays from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, will continue its service from October 14 to November 25. Earlier, this train was notified to run up to September 30.

The composition of the above trains has been revised. These trains comprise a total 22 coaches, including AC First Class (2), AC two-tier (2), AC three-tier (2), sleeper class coaches (12), General Second Class (2) and second class-cum-luggage and brake-vans (2).

Coach augmentation

North Western Railway has notified the temporary augmentation of Train Nos 14806/14805 Barmer-Yesvantpur-Barmer Weekly AC Express with one AC three-tier coach to clear extra rush of passengers. The details are as follows:

Train No 14806 Barmer-Yesvantpur Weekly AC Express will be temporarily augmented with one additional AC three-tier coach from October 5 to October 26.

Train No 14805 Yesvantpur-Barmer Weekly AC Express will also be temporarily augmented with one additional AC three-tier coach from October 9 to October 30.