Railways celebrate women’s achievements

March 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru division of South Western Railways is celebrating women’s achievements with a slew of activities from March 1 to 8 as part of International Women’s Day.

The events kicked off with a cycle rally which was flagged off on March 1 and nearly 50 women employees of the division took part in it and pedalled from Chamundi Club in Yadavagiri upto the Divisional Railway Manager’s office.

A release said the highlight of the celebrations is the breast cancer screening camp for women employees of Mysuru which was inaugurated on Thursday by Pooja Agarwal, president, South Western Women Welfare Organisation, Mysuru division.

She said the aim of the celebrations was recognise the contribution of women in the society and to create awareness about the importance of self-health care and preventive health check-ups. She said the South Western Women Welfare Organization (SWRWWO) was proud to be a part of the fight against breast cancer and encourage all women employees to get screened regularly. Ms.Agarwal said the slew of events to mark International Women’s Day should help instil self-confidence, courage and strength in women and encourage them to strive for excellence in all spheres of life.

About 25 women housekeeping staff were felicitated by the SWRWWO for the exemplary work done by them. Other events slated during the course of the week include quiz contests, games etc and the valedictory programme will be held on March 8, the release added.