Railways cancels some trains due to extension of work

South Western Railway has cancelled some trains due to the extension of the suspension of Road No 4, 5 and 6 at Bengaluru Cantonment Yard till November 29 for TRD & P. Way works for widening work of platform 2 and 3 and slewing of Road No 4 and 5 are being taken up at Bengaluru Cantonment for construction of a foot overbridge no 3 connecting all platforms.

Train Nos 06531/06532 KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special has been cancelled from both sides till November 29.

Train Nos 06533/06534 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Kempegowda International Airport Halt MEMU Special has been cancelled from both sides till November 29.

Train Nos 06535/06536 Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment-Devanahalli MEMU Special has been cancelled from both sides till November 29.

Train Nos 06537/06538 Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment-Devanahalli MEMU Special has been cancelled from both sides till November 29.

Train Nos 06539/06540 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli MEMU Special has been cancelled from both sides till November 29.

Some trains will be cancelled due to mega line blocks planned for additional platforms at Mangaluru Central Railway Station (Stage-III works) over Southern Railway as follows: Train Nos 06487/06486 Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central Express Special commencing journey from both sides on November 24 will be cancelled.

Train Nos 06485/06484 Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central Express Special commencing journey from both sides on November 25 will be cancelled.

South Western Railway has notified partial cancellation of the following trains due to line block and power block for commissioning of work to remodel Kanyakumari Yard as per follows: Train No 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from November 25 to December 1 and on December 3 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Kanyakumari. Accordingly, this train will be short-terminated at Nagercoil instead of at Kanyakumari.

Train No 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on December 2 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kanyakumari. Accordingly, this train will be short-terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central instead of at Kanyakumari.

Train No 16525 Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey on December 4 will be partially cancelled between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram Central. Accordingly, this train will originate from Thiruvananthapuram Central instead of from Kanyakumari.

Extension of service

East Coast Railway has decided to extend the periodicity of the following weekly superfast express special trains with the existing timings and stoppages as per details mentioned below: Train No 08543 Visakhapatnam-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Weekly Express Special, which was earlier notified to run from Visakhapatnam up to November 26 every Sundays, will be extended further from December 3 to January 28, 2024 (nine trips).

Train No 08544 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal-Visakhapatnam Weekly Express Special, which was earlier notified to run from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal till November 27 on Mondays, will be extended further from December 4 to January 29, 2024 (nine trips).

SWR has notified for providing one-minute temporary stoppage for the following trains at Varkala Station from December 30 to January 1, 2024 in view of the Sivagiri Theerthadanam festival as per details mentioned below: Train No. 16316 Kochuveli-Mysuru Express commencing journey from December 30 to January 1, 2024 will arrive at /leave Varkala Station at 5.20 a.m./5:21 p.m. Train No 16315 Mysuru-Kochuveli Express commencing journey from December 29 to December 31 will arrive at/leave Varkala Station at 7.50 a.m./7.51 p.m.

