Railways arranges for distribution of food packets in Hubballi

Extending a helping hand to those in need, the South Western Railways has arranged for the distribution of food packets to over 1,000 people.

A release has stated that the railway authorities distributed 250 food packets on Mantoor Road near the Railway Gates 1 and 2 and 150 packets each in the Hubballi station area, Gandhi Wada and near Navalur Goods Shed.

The remaining 300 food packets were distributed among dwellers of nearby slum areas and elsewhere. The beneficiaries collected the packets standing in queues while maintaining social distancing.

Hubballi Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede oversaw the distribution, the release said.

Railway officials said that distribution of food would continue throughout the lockdown period.

Last week, foodgrain packets were distributed among licensed porters at the Hubballi Railway Station.

Each food packet consisted of 5 kg rice, one kg wheat, one kg tur dal, salt, chilli powder and masala powder among others.

Under the Railways, porters are the ones who have been affected the most without any livelihood as all passenger-carrying trains have been cancelled.

The foodgrains were provided to mitigate the hardship faced by these porters and their families.