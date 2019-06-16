Railways arrange buses for passengers

In view of the ongoing yard works in Mysuru station, Train No.12786/85 Mysuru-Kacheguda-Mysuru Expresses and T.No.12610/09 Mysuru-Chennai Central-Mysuru Expresses have been partially cancelled between Mysuru-Pandavapura-Mysuru from June 16 to 23.

The South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, has made arrangements for transportation of reserved passengers in the above trains by buses from Mysuru-Pandavapura and Pandavapura-Mysuru.

The buses for the reserved passengers of Train No.12610 Mysuru-Chennai Express will depart from Mysuru Railway station at 4 p.m. and buses for reserved passengers of Train No.12786 Mysuru-Kacheguda Express will leave Mysuru Railway station at 1:45 pm.

Similarly, reserved passengers of the pairing trains in the return direction will be brought to Mysuru from Pandavapura upon arrival of the trains at Pandavapura.

In view of this, the Division has requested the reserved passengers in these trains to reach Mysuru Railway station well in advance to board the buses bound for Pandavapura for their onward journey by rail.

The following numbers may be contacted for further information/clarification: 9731667979, 9731667962, 9731667964 or 0821-2865330, a release from the Railways stated.