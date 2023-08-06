Railways are taking up works worth ₹45,000 crore in State, says Pralhad Joshi

August 06, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Belagavi

Indian Railways is witnessing an unprecedented time of growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Alnavar of Dharwad district on Sunday.

He was participating in the launch of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video link from Delhi.

Mr. Joshi said that the kind of development work being taken up in the last nine years is more than what was taken up in 60 years.

“Railway officials are taking up works of over ₹45,000 crore in Karnataka alone. This is far higher compared to the ₹900 crore of development work when K.H. Muniyappa was the Railway Minister in 2008-2009,” he said.

“Forget about upgrade and rejuvenation, the railway stations were not even being properly maintained earlier. Now, the stations are clean and trains are on time,” he said.

“The development of Alnavar has been a long-pending demand. It was not taken up by successive governments. But now it is being taken up. I had also suggested the upgrade of some more stations. But some of them are approved in the first phase. Work on railway crossings, new Vande Bharat trains and speeding up trains is being taken up,” he said.

Mr. Joshi gave away awards and certificates to students who won various competitions organised by the Railway Department.

Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginkai, railway officials and others were present.

