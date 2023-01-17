Railway Week celebrated

January 17, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

The Central Workshops Mysuru South (CWM), South Western Railway, Mysuru on Tuesday celebrated the 66 th and 67 th Railway Week at NIE Diamond Jubilee Sports Complex.. O.P. Shaw, Chief Workshop Manager, Central Workshop, Mysuru was the chief guest. In his address, he said all achievements of the workshops are due to the hard work and dedication of the staff and engineers. All the branches - mechanical, electrical, stores, accounts, personnel, medical, engineering, RPF, and S and T - have worked as a team to achieve the objectives. For the year 2021-22, the CWM has won award for record keeping (wheel shop), housekeeping (machine shop) and stores maintenance (AC electrical). The in-charge of the workshop received the awards.