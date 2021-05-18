Railway underbridge work completed in record time

The Hubballi Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has completed work on the Unkal road underbridge near Unkal Railway Station Yard in a record time of 24 hours.

According to a press release issued by the Hubballi Division, the underbridge (No 245) will facilitate easy movement of road traffic between Sainagar, Unkal and other parts of the city. The work was initiated on Saturday and it was completed in 24 hours. The underbridge was a long-pending demand of the public.

The underbridge is 7.5 metres wide and has a height of 4.5 metres.And, it is 33 metres in length. A two-lane traffic will be facilitated through the underbridge.

According to the release, 18 base slabs and 17 boxes were inserted utilising a mega line block during which 3,000 cubic metres of earth was excavated. The work was completed in compliance with all COVID-19 guidelines in a record time of 24 hours, the release said.

The work was executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and teams of Operating, Engineering, Signal and Telecommunication, Mechanical and Railway Protection Force of Hubballi Division worked hard to execute it. For execution of the work, two 400-tonne capacity cranes, five 200-tonne capacity earth excavators, three earth-movers, eight tippers and one road roller were used, the release said.