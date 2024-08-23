ADVERTISEMENT

Railway stations in Bengaluru to be linked by BMTC bus service

Published - August 23, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

Starting August 26, the route will operate between Yesvantpur railway station and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced the launch of a new bus route, number 300-R, to improve connectivity between key railway stations in the city. Starting August 26, it will operate between Yesvantpur railway station and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal.

The new route is designed to provide commuters with a reliable and convenient transport option, covering important stops such as Yeshwanthpur Bus Stand, Cantonment Railway Station, Bengaluru East Railway Station, and Maruthi Seva Nagara, according to BMTC.

The service will run 12 trips daily in both directions, starting from as early as 5 a.m. and continuing until late evening.

