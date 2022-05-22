Railway staff undergo training in capacity building 

As many as 620 frontline staff to be trained under ‘Mission Rail Karmayogi’ programme

The Mysuru division of South Western Railways has taken up the task of capacity building of 620 frontline staff under Mission Rail Karmayogi coordinated by the Capacity Building Commission of the Government of India.

The training sessions under the programme – which will conclude on May 30 – is being held at Mysuru, Arsikere, Sakleshpur and Chikjajur stations.

A release mentioned that operating and commercial staff including the station masters, ticket examiners, booking and reservation staff who have direct interaction with the public at large, are undergoing this programme in different batches. Till date, 400 employees have undergone this training in 9 different batches and the remaining over 200 are likely to complete this by the end of May, according to the authorities.

The main objective of the training includes transformation of the outlook of frontline staff by providing citizen-centric training by equipping them with the intention to serve, and secondly, building and enhancing their ability to serve.

The initiative is designed to play a major role in improving their individual performances as well as strengthen the image of the organisation as being both responsive and efficient.

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, a public policy analyst, leadership trainer, author and also Member HR of the Capacity Building Commission recently visited the Multi Disciplinary Training Institute of South Western Railway at Ashokapuram, and interacted with trainees.

Apart from appreciating the efforts of the railways to augment the capacity of the frontline staff, Mr.Balasubramaniam also collected feedback from the staff that have successfully undergone and completed the training, the release said.