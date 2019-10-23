Railway staff taken intocustody in Tiwari case

A South Western Railway employee, said to have been in touch with the other accused in the killing of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, has been taken into custody.

According to official sources, the railway employee has been taken to Uttar Pradesh for further questioning.

The railway employee is said to have been in touch with the accused who are under arrest now in the case. He is said to have connections with the now-banned SIMI. Further details are awaited.