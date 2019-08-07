Railway staff restore track quickly

Acting swiftly, personnel from South Western Railway restored the railway track on the Londa- Tinaighat section which was damaged following torrential rain in the region at midnight on Monday.

Due to heavy rain, the track between Londa and Tinaighat was inundated making it unfit for railway traffic.

Railway staff immediately rushed to the spot and began restoration work.

General Manager of South Western Railway A.K. Singh, Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Mohan and other senior officials immediately rushed to the spot and monitored the restoration work.

The restoration of one of the two tracks in the section was completed at 3.10 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a Railway release, the track was restored in a record time of 14 hours.

Cancelled

Meanwhile, following damage to the railway track, the authorities were forced to short-terminate services of a few trains, partially cancel a few trains and divert a few long distance trains.