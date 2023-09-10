Railway staff hand over luggage that passenger left behind on Vande Bharat Express

September 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway handed over luggage that was left behind by a passenger on a train on Sunday.

The passenger, Rahul, had filed a complaint through Rail Madad helpline regarding the luggage he had left behind on Train No 20607 Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express.

Rahul, who was travelling from Chennai to Bengaluru, had got off the train at Katpadi to purchase some edibles but he couldn’t board it again on time. His luggage containing electronic items and personal belongings was left behind on the train.

Responding to the complaint, the message was passed on immediately to on-board TTE Jayakumar and duty officer and Sub-Inspector/RPF/Bengaluru Sathyanarayan. As the train arrived in Bengaluru, on duty officer and staff secured the luggage and kept it safely in Bengaluru.

In the presence of the complainant, the bag containing electronic items valued ₹4 lakh was opened. It was then handed over to the passenger with proper acknowledgment.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore has appreciated the good deed of the Commercial and RPF staff, in returning the belongings to the rightful owner, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Hubballi, Aneesh Hegde.

Coach augmentation

South Western Railway has decided to augment additional coaches during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival for the benefit of passengers on the following trains.

Train No 07339 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express Special will be temporarily augmented with three additional Sleeper Class coaches from September 14 to 19.

Train No 07340 KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi Daily Express Special will be temporarily augmented with three additional Sleeper Class coaches from September 15 to 20.

Train No 12079 KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will be temporarily augmented with one additional Sleeper Class coach from September 15 to 18.

Train No 12080 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express will be temporarily augmented with one additional Sleeper Class coach from September 15 to 18.

Train No 17309 Yesvantpur-Vasco da Gama Daily Express will be temporarily augmented with one additional AC three-tier coach from September 14 to October 5.

Train No 17310 Vasco da Gama-Yesvantpur Daily Express will be temporarily augmented with one additional AC three-tier coach from September 13 to October 4.

Due to traffic block for maintenance work at Level Crossing Gate No 297 in Dharwad, the following trains will be rescheduled and regulated. Train No 07322 Dharwad-Solapur Passenger Special, journey commencing September 11, will be rescheduled by 65 minutes from Dharwad. Train No 17326 Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanava Daily Express, journey commencing September 11, will be regulated for 60 minutes en route.

Due to re-modelling work at Varanasi Yard for 45 days from September 1 to October 15 over Lucknow Division, Northern Railway and East Central Railway have notified the changes in the following train services:

Train No 22687 Mysuru-Varanasi Bi-weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing September 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28, October 3, 5, 10 and 12 will be cancelled. Train No 22688 Varanasi-Mysuru Bi-weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing September 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30, October 5, 7, 12 and 14 will be cancelled.

Train No 17323 SSS Hubballi-Banaras Weekly Express, leaving SSS Hubballi on September 22, 29, October 6 and 13 will be diverted with a change in its route. It will skip its scheduled stoppage at Varanasi and will now terminate at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, instead of Banaras.

Train No 17324 Banaras-SSS Hubballi Weekly Express, leaving Banaras on September 24, October 1, 8 and 15 will also be diverted with a change in its route. It will skip its scheduled stoppage at Varanasi and will now originate from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, instead of Banaras, said another press release.

