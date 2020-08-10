Railway staff clear landslip debris in four places

Railway staff have cleared debris from landslips on railway tracks in four places in the Western Ghats this week
The staff cleared trees that had fallen on the tracks between Tinaighat and Castle Rock. As many as 30 workers were deployed on site.
As many as 20 workers removed loose soil that had fallen on the tracks between Castle Rock and Caranzol.
Debris from a landslip near Dudhsagar was cleared by unloading five boosters filled with boulders and three wagons filled with sand bags. The work was completed in four hours with the deployment of around 40 workers.
Debris from a similar landslip was cleared in Sankval by unloading three wagons filled with sand bags. Around 30 people worked for two hours.
As many as six railway officers supervised the work. Two monsoon rakes reserved for emergencies were used.
Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede, Senior Divisional Engineer Neeraj Bapna and Senior Divisional Engineer S. Mahender have congratulated the staff, said a release.
