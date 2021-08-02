Railway safety inspection in Alnavar-Londa section

Commissioner of Railway Safety A.K. Rai conducted statutory inspection of newly electrified Alnavar-Londa section on Sunday.

Electrification of 33.16 route km section of Alnavar-Londa is a part of the Hosapete-Hubballi-Londa-Vasco da Gama project. It is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL).

Mr. Rai inspected the electrified section and checked various safety parameters. He inspected the OHE Depot at Alnavar, Sub-sectioning and Paralleling Posts (SSPs) at Tavaragatti and Devarayi, foot overbridges, level crossing gates, bridges and curves in the section. He also inspected Tavaragatti, Devarayi, Shivathan and Londa stations. A speed trial with an electric loco was conducted from Londa to Alnavar during the inspection.

Hubballi Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Manoj Mahajan, Chief Project Manager (Railway Electrification), RVNL, M. Ramakrishna, General Manager, RVNL, Dinesh Jain, Joint General Manager, RVNL, H. Vijay Kumar and other officers were present.

Electrification is expected to improve mobility of trains on South Western Railway and strengthen rail network in the State. In addition to reduction in pollution, efficiency of railways will improve due to shift from fossil fuel to electricity, said a release.