Railway safety awards given away in Hubballi

Published - May 14, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava giving away the Safety Man of the Month award to an employee in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava held a meeting on safety along with principal heads of departments in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Employees from various departments were felicitated with the Safety Man of the Month award.

They are employees who have distinguished themselves in their duty and showed exemplary safety consciousness and presence of mind that averted mishaps.

The awardees include Bore Gowda R., Keyman in Kunigal, Shekhar L. Lamani, Gangmate in Qulem, Shailendra Kumar, Loco Pilot, Jitendra Jangid, Assistant Loco Pilot, M.S. Lakshmeesha, Loco Pilot (Goods), Muteeulla Khan, Senior Assistant Loco Pilot in Mysuru, K. Shivakumar, Technician in Harihar, Lakshmappa S. Eligar, Technician-I in Harihar, J. Md. Sadhiq, Junior Engineer in Harihar, Virupakshaiah, Keyman in Nidvanda, and Pawan Kumar, Technician-II in Castlerock.

Additional General Manager K.S. Jain and other officers were present.

