GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Railway safety awards given away in Hubballi

Published - May 14, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava giving away the Safety Man of the Month award to an employee in Hubballi on Tuesday.

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava giving away the Safety Man of the Month award to an employee in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava held a meeting on safety along with principal heads of departments in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Employees from various departments were felicitated with the Safety Man of the Month award.

They are employees who have distinguished themselves in their duty and showed exemplary safety consciousness and presence of mind that averted mishaps.

The awardees include Bore Gowda R., Keyman in Kunigal, Shekhar L. Lamani, Gangmate in Qulem, Shailendra Kumar, Loco Pilot, Jitendra Jangid, Assistant Loco Pilot, M.S. Lakshmeesha, Loco Pilot (Goods), Muteeulla Khan, Senior Assistant Loco Pilot in Mysuru, K. Shivakumar, Technician in Harihar, Lakshmappa S. Eligar, Technician-I in Harihar, J. Md. Sadhiq, Junior Engineer in Harihar, Virupakshaiah, Keyman in Nidvanda, and Pawan Kumar, Technician-II in Castlerock.

Additional General Manager K.S. Jain and other officers were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.